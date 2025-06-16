Police officer sentenced after admitting he threatened to shoot his ex, another Mountie

Photo: KTW file Kamloops provincial court

A troubled RCMP constable has been ordered to spend a week in jail and a year on probation for threatening to shoot his ex and her new Mountie boyfriend.

Const. Gurinder Singh Nijjar, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Kamloops provincial court to charges of uttering threats, breach of undertaking and two counts of breach of bail conditions.

Nijjar was first arrested in January after he sent a threatening text to his ex-girlfriend reading: "I will come hunt you, your family and buddy down and shoot you. Call it in, uttering threats is the charge. I’ll be blocking your number now. I’m ready. Come arrest me.”

“By way of background, Mr. Nijjar is an RCMP officer and I understand that [his ex], after ending her relationship with Mr. Nijjar, had some form of a relationship with a different RCMP officer, and that would be the ‘buddy’ that is being referred to,” Crown prosecutor Alexandra Janse said in court.

“[The woman] said Mr. Nijjar had been obsessed with this other officer, hated him, knew his name and occupation and tried to create fake Tinder profiles to find him.”

Nijjar’s three breaches were all contact breaches involving his ex — texts to her in January in violation of a police undertaking and two breaches in recent weeks contrary to his bail conditions.

On May 16, he left a coded letter on her windshield, and last week he phoned her Vernon workplace and asked for her. He was arrested on Friday and has been in jail since.

The woman's name is protected by a publication ban.

Defence lawyer Ignatius Pielecki said Nijjar is “embarrassed” to be on the wrong side of the law.

“He has no excuse for his actions,” he said. "I’m sincerely hoping that spending some time in jail has got the message through to my client about the importance of court orders.”

Nijjar's status with the RCMP is not clear, but court heard he has been on medical leave for more than six months. Pielecki said he is looking for work.

“All of his efforts are toward treatment at this stage,” Pielecki said.

“Clearly this relationship is over. What’s left is for Mr. Nijjar to move on and to address his alcoholism."

Provincial court Judge George Leven went along with a joint submission for seven days of jail time served and 12 months of probation.

Conditions of his probation will require Nijjar to have no contact with his ex and attend residential treatment for his alcoholism, among others.

Nijjar was the subject of a news story published in January that was briefly removed from the internet, then republished after Castanet was successful in court.