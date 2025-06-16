District of Coldstream gets funding from province for emergencies

Photo: File photo District of Coldstream received nearly $40k from the province.

The District of Coldstream received $39,979 from the provincial government as part of the community emergency preparedness fund.

The money will go towards Emergency Operation Centre Training and operational equipment.

“This will help to ensure that Coldstream is better equipped to respond to emergencies and support people who are evacuated,” said the district in a news release.

Amid increasingly frequent climate emergencies, the funding aims to help prepare local governments and first nations to respond to emergencies and support people who are evacuated.

Funding is provided by the province and administered by the Union of BC Municipalities.