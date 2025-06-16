Regional District of North Okanagan taken to court over proposed septic system

Photo: Ben Low-On VegPro wants the RDNO to issue Proof of Water.

A controversial septic system proposed in the Regional District of North Okanagan is now headed to court.

VegPro (Vert Nature Inc. and Gestion Verdura Inc.) wants the Supreme Court of B.C. to force the RDNO to issue a Proof of Water, which is an information step in the building permit application process where the district confirms potable water. The application is for its 10080 Ricardo Road property and would allow VegPro to start building temporary workers housing.

It’s the latest in a long line of bureaucratic confusion related to the septic system, which is to service about 200 temporary workers for the agricultural company.

The proposed system made headlines in January after the Society for the Protection of Kalamalaka Lake started a petition against it, citing concerns over effluent hitting Kal Lake due to the systems close proximity to Coldstream Creek.

Both Interior Health and the RDNO have said the septic system is not within their jurisdiction. IH said the responsibility is solely with engineers and technicians.

Just last week the RDNO further clarified it's position, adding that while they don’t have jurisdiction they have a responsibility to ensure clean drinking water. The responsibility was legislated to the district in 2013 after it was convicted under the Drinking Water Protection Act for “not providing potable water” and “allowing contamination to enter the drinking water system”.

The previous judgement found the RDNO is responsible to find out sources of potential contamination and eliminate or manage those risks, after failing to do so with Antwerp Well. In January 2010 a local farm employee covered a snow packed field with manure. Rapidly rising temperatures and heavy rain melted the snow and brought effluent into three separate wells owned and operated by the district – from there it went straight into residents faucets.

A judge found the district criminally responsible for violating the water act and the drinking water act.

Current sewage system lawsuit

Last week, the RDNO told Castanet it is investigating the system under the Drinking Water Protection Act. Now, VegPro is petitioning the supreme court to get things moving.

According to VegPro’s petition, the company hired engineer James Kay from Alpine Civil Engineering to look over the system. Kay found the system, as designed, would be able to accommodate the proposed temporary workers housing.

For its housing project VegPro had to obtain a building permit from the District of Coldstream as well as a development variance permit and proof of water from the RDNO. Coldstream issued the building permit in October 2024.

Court documents show the RDNO and VegPro went back and forth over concerns about the system, including how much wastewater flow would occur from the housing/system. On Jan. 7, the district issued the development variance permit but said it was not able to provide the proof of water amid continued concerns.

The company tried to assuage the district's worries by restricting occupancy to 156 workers and working to limit daily flow of the system. VegPro also pointed to other safety improvements it had made.

“As Vert was continually roadblocked by RDNO over the Proof of Water, and in a further effort to satisfy the RDNO’s concerns, it retained a new engineer to review the current work and propose another septic design,” says the lawsuit. “Vert confirmed that it would change its plans, and relocate the additional septic systems to discharge the effluent to a different site.”

VegPro said this plan was approved by IH, and the company told RDNO it would be continuing with the system. The RDNO maintained it would not issue the Proof of Water, citing concerns over potential criminal liability.

VegPro said in it’s petition that its made every effort to address RDNO concerns and is now enduring “significant financial hardship by being forced to accommodate a current temporary worker in alternative, temporary housing."

Costs are also expected to increase significantly after June 25, when its temporary housing expires and it is forced to house workers in hotels at summer rates.