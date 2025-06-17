Appeals court dismisses application for judicial review of IIO report on Vernon incident

Photo: The Canadian Press The Law Courts building, which is home to B.C. Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal, is seen in Vancouver, on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A B.C. man who felt personally impacted by so-called opinion included in a report from the province’s top cop watchdog, had his appeal dismissed last week.

The appeal surrounds a Feb. 27, 2020, incident where an officer responded to a 911 call about a potential assault at a Vernon motel. The officer did not meet with the caller or try to find and assist a potential victim.

The next night, a woman’s body was found in a room at the motel, which was the subject of the 911 call.

The Independent Investigations Office investigated the officers conduct and an Aug. 8, 2024 report found while the officer was “significantly negligent," there were no reasonable grounds that he’d committed criminal negligence causing death.

According to court documents, a member of the public uninvolved in the case, Martin Duhamel, read about the situation in a local news report. He then read the IIO report and took issue with the characterization of the officer.

He was concerned criticisms of the officer were the opinion of the IIO report writer and not fact. He wrote to the IIO, then filed a petition for judicial review.

In January, Duhamel’s review was dismissed and he was ordered to pay costs. On June 10, the court of appeal found the review judge did not err in their original decision.

“The judge was not plainly wrong to conclude the appellant’s personal concerns about the IIO’s decision were too remote to justify granting him standing,” reads the decision.

“The appellant has not identified any reviewable error in the judge’s exercise of discretion in awarding costs.”

Duhamel’s appeal was dismissed.