Vernonites release butterflies to remember lost lost loved ones

Photo: Wayne Emde Ellie Yawney (right) with her son and husband

Ellie Yawney along with her son and husband, were among a few of the dozens of guests that released butterflies on Saturday morning at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre.

Purchased butterflies were set free by guests in memory of lost family members or friends. Yawney and her family released the insect in memory of their daughter and sister Bryan who was stillborn.

The event was organized by the North Okanagan Hospice Society and was meant as "a heartfelt gathering that unites our community in honouring and remembering loved ones we’ve lost. This symbolic ceremony provides a special moment for reflection, healing, and connection."

All proceeds from the morning went to support the North Okanagan Hospice Society. The organization provides care and bereavement services for people in the community.

The society also introduced Vernon's first Wind Phone, which is meant to connect people with loved ones who've passed away.

"Although not connected to any network, this special phone allows individuals to express their grief, share their feelings, and speak the words left unspoken," said the society in a news release.