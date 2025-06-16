Wildfire near Sugar Lake, north east of Vernon, now held

Photo: BCWS Wildfire burning near Sugar Lake

UPDATE 1:42 p.m.

The wildfire near Sugar Lake is now being held, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The 0.9 hectare fire is not expected to spread.

BCWS discovered the fire Sunday and the suspected cause is lightning.

ORIGINAL 11:51 a.m.

A new wildfire is burning near Sugar Lake, according to BC Wildfire Service..

BCWS information officer Cali Nessman said the fire is estimated at 0.9 hectares. The fire is burning at Rank 1 and 2, which is a smouldering ground fire and low vigorous surface fire.

“We are currently responding with initial attack crew as well as a helicopter,” said Nessman.

The fire is about 85 kilometres from Vernon, on the north east side of Sugar Lake. The fire is about 17 kilometres on the Kate Forest Service Road. The suspected cause is lightning.

Over the past week, the BCWS has seen more lightning than it has so far this season, said Nessman.

She reminded the public that they are the services eyes when it comes to fires in the back country.

“If they see anything, be sure to download the BC Wildfire Service app or use our website to report a wildfire using the photo function,’ said Nessman.

