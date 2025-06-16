Funding for practical nurse training will help 10 Vernon health care assistants further their careers

Photo: Pixabay stock photo Training funding has opened 10 spots for Vernon health care assistants wanting to become practical nurses.

Vernon could soon be getting more practical nurses as funding for accelerated training just announced.

The BC Care Providers Association (BCCPA) said funding from the feds and B.C. will mean health care assistants (HCA) will be able to their advance their careers in seniors’ care with further training. The BCCPA’s accelerated Practical Nurse (PN) Training Program is delivered with Discovery Community College (DCC).

“This initiative not only empowers many HCAs to advance their skills and take the next steps in their careers,” said Snezana Ristovski BCCPA senior director of programs and organizational development , "but it also helps address the ongoing workforce shortages in B.C.’s seniors’ care sector.”

Funding will open 10 spots for Vernon HCA’s wanting to become practical nurses.

The BCCPA received $671,000 in funding for the program which will also train a further 10 HCA’s in Central Island. Funding will help BCCPA cover tuition costs, and provide supports for things like travel, and childcare.

According to the BCCPA website, a practical nurse “delivers nursing care aimed at promoting, maintaining, and restoring health, while preventing illness and injury.”

The program is accepting applications now. To be eligible, program hopefuls must hold an HCA, Resident Care Attendant or combined Home Support/Resident Care Attendant certificate.

Applicants must also have 600 hours work experience under their certificate within the last two years.

A full list of requirements can be found online. Training will begin Aug. 11.

“Thanks to funding from [the government] and from the support of our partners at DCC, we can continue to address the labour shortage and strengthen seniors’ care across the province,” adds Ristovski.

The PN Access Training Program was piloted last year, with many students successfully graduating and going on to work in the seniors’ care sector, said the BCCPA.