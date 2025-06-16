Voter assent to borrow up to $18M for new water filtration in Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: RDNO Only 16 people voted against borrowing up to $18 million for the water filtration at Mission Hill Water Treater Plant.

The Regional District of North Okanagan has voter approval to borrow up to $18 million dollars to add water filtration to the Mission Hill Water Treatment Plant.

RDNO held an Alternative Approval Process from April 17 to May 30 to get approval for long term borrowing. AAPs require residents to vote only if they disapprove of the proposed borrowing, and require 10 per cent of the population, or about 5,840 people, to vote no.

According to a report submitted to the RDNO board ahead of its meeting Monday, the total number of responses received was 16, meaning the bylaw can be adopted at the next board meeting.

The filtration update is needed to meet Interior Health water quality standards. It would target particulate removal and reduce suspended solids, turbidity, colour, taste and odour.

The district has said repaying the $18 million has been worked into water rates and will not increase property taxes.

The total project cost is expected to be between $85 and $100 million, with remaining funds coming from RDNO reserves and an already secured $30-million grant from the federal government.