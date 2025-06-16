Lumby Days 2025 sees 'record-breaking crowds'

According to Merna Alexander, chairperson for Lumby Days, the 2025 edition was the busiest she’s seen in the 30 years of being a part of the weekend.

“We started off on Friday night with record-breaking crowds,” said Alexander.

Lumby Days is a village-wide festival that has been happening since 1956. This year's theme was the Summer of 69 and had 46 events ranging from car shows to the annual parade.

“It was so cool to see all the clubs and organizations and lots of families and people participating in a very family festival parade,” said Alexander.

Vendors, amusement park rides, live music, and different food trucks were all seen at Lumby Days throughout the three days. Events took place around the city, but most of the action could be seen in and around Oval Park.

Alexander told Castanet that events like these and the free admission that comes with it help bring the community together.

“I think it's just very cool to sit here and see all the families that strolled by with the kids in their wagons. Any spare pot spot, you'll see them out with their lawn chairs, and they'll pop up a little tent,” said Alexander.

She added that Lumby Days is able to run due to all the contributions made by different community groups within the village.

“The lions look after the beverage, and the school kids look after parking, and the Girl Guides look after recycling, and the elementary schools have their fundraising. It's just a showcase of what we have here in Lumby,” Alexander added.