Punk music festival coming to Vernon for second year

Photo: Contributed Anarchy in the O.K. coming to Vernon for second consecutive year

Anarchy in the O.K. is coming back for round two in Vernon.

The music festival is from 3 p.m. until 12 a.m. on Sep. 13 at the Creekside Conference Centre.

Headlining the festival is A Wilhelm Scream and the Raygun Cowboys. WAIT/LESS, Alien Boys, Mean Bikini, Die Job, Raddog and Sundiver round out the rest of the lineup.

The 19+ event has VIP tickets available for $99 and General Admission available for $69. A portion of the proceeds are being donated to Sweet Smiles Society and Forever Home Sanctuary.

“This festival is fueled by heart, the desire to do some good in our communities and having something to say in these uncertain times,” said co-founder Sarah Dudley.

According to a press release, the concert isn’t just about the music, but also about building something real in the community.

“We’re bringing people together through music—but also through impact,” said co-founder Carina Stokes.

Ticket information can be found here.