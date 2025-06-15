Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill pulls out of race in Germany to avoid possible injury

Photo: Shanda Hill Vernon Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill Shanda Hill pulled out of a Ultratriathlon in Germany to avoid possibly injuring her feet.

Vernon Ultra Athlete Shanda Hill has pulled out of her most recent race on the European leg of her 2025 season.

Hill was competing with five other women in the Double Ultratriathlon in Emsdetten, Germany. The races included a 7.6km swim, 360-kilometre bike ride, and 84.4 kilometre run. The distance is equivalent to 20 Ironman races.

In the hot German heat that reached up to 31C, Hill completed the swim in three hours. She finished the 360-kilometre bike ride close to the cutoff, which meant she would have to push during the run to stay on pace and possibly injure her feet.

With the potential risks, Hill chose to stop to help protect her body knowing she had another major race coming up, according to a post from the Shanda Hill Facebook Page.

"It was a hard decision, but a smart one. We are proud of her for playing the long game and keeping her focus on the bigger goal,” the post said.

Hill's next race is the Breztel Ultra Triathlon in Colmar, France, which starts June 22.