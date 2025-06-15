Ireland Creek fire south of Mabel Lake now considered held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The wildfire burning south of Mabel Lake is now considered held.

The Ireland Creek was first discovered on June 11 and it's grown to 8.77 hectares in size, down from the estimated 10 ha. from yesterday.

As of Sunday morning, the BC Wildfire Service considers the fire held, meaning it's projected to stay within its current perimeters based on weather conditions and resource availability.

On Saturday, the BCWS said the fire was burning in steep terrain, making it difficult to access for firefighters. Twenty-eight firefighters, heavy equipment, water tenders and a helicopter were on scene Saturday.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by lightning.

As of Sunday morning, all the wildfires that have been recently sparked in both the Kamloops and Southeast fire centres are either held or under control.