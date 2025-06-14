Grade 9 Vernon student got a look at health care programs at Okanagan College

Photo: OC Grade 9 students from Vernon had a chance to interact with health care leaders and community advocates at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

Grade 9 students from Vernon had a chance to interact with health care leaders and community advocates at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus.

Close to 800 students were introduced to OC’s health care programming and the pathways that can lead them to a career in health care.

“This was a really cool experience,” said one Grade 9 student. “Visiting the different health care program tents was helpful because a lot of us don’t know about all of the different jobs in health care that are out there — and there are so many.”

Students explored potential health care careers, by visiting interactive stations set up outside of the Vernon campus, providing experiential learning opportunities as well as information about OC programs students can access while still in high school such as dual credit and sampler programs.

Okanagan College’s Health and Social Development department features programming in several health fields including Licensed Practical Nursing, Certified Dental Assistant, Health Care Assistant, Early Childhood Education, Pharmacy Technician, Recreation Therapy, Human Service Worker and more.

"Our programs are designed to prepare learners for the workforce," said Patrena Mackie, OC’s dean of health and social development. "We have exceptional instructors who provide hands-on learning experiences, ensuring our learners are well-prepared to begin supporting communities in the health and social development field."

Students attending the event also heard a keynote speech from global mental health advocate Alex Boyé who combines entertainment with a powerful message of courage, connection and care.

“This event is a great example of what can happen when we work together to support students," said School District 22 Supt. Karla Mitchell. "Working together with Interior Health and Okanagan College allows us to open doors for our learners — to stimulate curiosity, build confidence and expose them to career paths that support both their futures and the needs of our communities."

Okanagan College works with school districts across the Okanagan and Shuswap, collaborating to provide local students with awareness of the educational programs available at OC — on campus and online.

“I’d like to offer sincere thanks to all of our partners who collaborated to bring this impactful event to life,” said Mehgan Cabrera, Associate Director of Recruitment and Enrolment at Okanagan College. “Our work with School District 22 and Interior Health offered students a valuable opportunity to explore the many meaningful and rewarding career pathways available to them.”

