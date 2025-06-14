More than $6,200 raised in Vernon's Move to Cure ALS

Photo: ALS Society The ALS Society of BC’s Move to Cure ALS made its annual return to Vernon earlier this month, raising thousands of dollars.

The ALS Society of BC’s Move to Cure ALS made its annual return to Vernon earlier this month, raising thousands of dollars.

Shawn Penno has been living with ALS since being diagnosed with the disease in 2023. A resident of Armstrong, Penno took the reins of this year’s Vernon event for the first time while past co-ordinator Bartel embarks on a cross-country journey to raise funds and awareness herself, through Tri’ing to End ALS.

Due to construction at Polson Park, where the event has traditionally been held, Penno and his team took to Civic Memorial Park to help raise funds and awareness for ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

The event featured a variety of activities such as a live band, a wide range of silent auction prizes donated by local businesses in Vernon and Armstrong, and a stroll around the park where approximately 50 attendees walked in honour of those who are living with or have passed from ALS.

“The support between friends and family has been amazing,” said Penno. “It was great to gather a few different groups of teams who wanted to come out for the event.”

Through his effort, more than $6,200 has been raised for the event, with donations continuing to roll in. Nearly a third of those donations came in honour of Penno’s team and supporters: Penno’s Posse.

“The efforts put forth by Shawn and his supporters do not go unnoticed,” said Donald Miyazaki, executive director of ALS BC. “Putting your community on your back and executing such an incredible event is commendable for anyone, let alone someone who is battling this disease. This event was special in so many ways.”

Move to Cure ALS is ALS BC’s flagship fundraising program, where the society has a lofty goal of raising $500,000 in 2025 throughout 24 events, in-person and virtual events taking place throughout various communities in British Columbia and the Yukon.

