Millions of dollars being spent on Vernon Creek naturalization project

A large portion of Vernon's Polson Park is behind fencing as the city starts Phase 2 of the Vernon Creek naturalization project.

Currently, the creek flows through the downtown park in straight, concrete channels and the multi-million dollar project will return a portion of the creek back to a more natural state.

“This involves replacing the existing concrete banks with a meandering channel that follows its current alignment. By increasing the channel’s length from approximately 700m to 735m, the water will slow, reducing erosion and supporting healthier ecological processes. These changes are essential for preserving spawning materials and improving public safety,” said a post on the city's website.

“The project will also create space for the creek to naturally overflow into a vegetated floodplain, instead of confining it within concrete walls, where, when the creek spills its banks, it floods the park. This floodplain will help manage larger flood events while supporting the surrounding environment.”

By removing barriers such as the concrete channel and duck ponds, this project will restore the natural movement of groundwater toward Vernon Creek. This is expected to help alleviate longstanding issues with high groundwater levels and water ponding in Polson Park.

The city says the return of cooler groundwater to the creek will “also improve water quality and benefit aquatic species that rely on these conditions.”

Additional natural features, such as riffle pools and boulders, will be added to enhance fish habitat and spawning areas, which are currently minimal. The project aims to improve water quality, expand fish habitats, increase riparian complexity, and reduce groundwater impacts on park operations. The channel will have shallow slopes, reinforced with natural riparian vegetation and bank armoring to prevent erosion.

According to the city, project benefits include new creek crossings, improved pathways, and flood mitigation through a naturalized floodplain's ability to manage seasonal water flows. The naturalization will also return Kokanee, trout and sockeye salmon to the creek to spawn by creating habitat for them.

While the work site is blocked from public view by a tall fence, drone footage shows heavy equipment in the park.

The pond has been drained and the Ogopogo statue, which has been in the park for decades, is gone. There is no word from the city of what will become of the statue.

Removing the pond also means the end of the Kalamalka Fly Fishers free fishing weekend which had been held annually for 25 years.

Work is scheduled to take place daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a planned pause on Canada Day to accommodate park festivities.

Phase 1, that was completed last year, cost $3.8 million and phase 2 is expected to come in at $4.9 million and will be completed later this year.