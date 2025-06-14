Crews continue to fight Ireland Creek wildfire south of Mabel Lake

Photo: BCWS The Ireland Creek fire remains at 10 ha.

Steep terrain is proving a challenge for BC Wildfire Service crews battling the Ireland Creek fire south of Mabel Lake and northeast of Lumby.

Fire information officer Cali Nessman said there was no growth overnight and the fire remains at 10 hectares.

It is classified as Rank 1, which is a smouldering ground fire.

Nessman said there are 28 firefighters on scene along with heavy equipment, water tenders and a helicopter.

The wildfire is not near any communities and is classified as out of control.

“It is burning in an area that is quite steep and difficult terrain,” Nessman said. “Crews are having to work around that.”

The fire was discovered June 11 and the cause is under investigation.