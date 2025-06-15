Funtastic has been part of Vernon for almost 40 years

Photo: Vernon Museum Members of the Vernon & District Funtastic Sports Society unveiling the 1989 tournament poster. Back, left to right: Bill Irvine; Alex Marriott; Anne Clarke; and John Topping. From front, left to right: Lyall Hanson; John Kinear; Robin Redenbach; Ken McCluskey; Bob Anderson; and Judy Welby.

Summer in Vernon means Funtastic. Each year, this long-running community event brings together slo-pitch teams, music fans and volunteers for a busy long weekend of activity.

Organized by the Vernon & District Funtastic Sports Society, it has grown over four decades to become one of the largest slo-pitch tournaments and music festivals in Canada. In 2025, the Society marks its 39th edition of the tournament, scheduled for June 27 to 30 and sponsored by A&W.

The society was established in 1984, created to support and promote amateur sport and recreation in the Vernon area. Its founding was driven by local ball players who saw the potential for something bigger: a tournament that could bring people together and raise funds for community improvements. John Topping, the society’s first president, was among the early organizers. After playing for the B&G Forest Products team, he helped start the Labatt’s Mixed Fun Slowpitch League, laying the groundwork for what would become Funtastic.

Others were instrumental in shaping the event’s early years. Nick Alexis, Stuart Fleming and Frank Williamson were strong local supporters, and all three now have ball diamonds named in their honour. Topping also credited Vince Dantzer and Lyall Hanson with helping secure the use of the DND grounds, which became central to the tournament. Bill McCluskey was another key contributor, helping run the event through its first decade.

Originally a slo-pitch tournament, Funtastic expanded in the 1990s to include live music. Over the years, the festival has also included other activities such as lawn bowling tournaments, golf events, and even jousting competitions. In 1997, NCAA all-star Kim Exner was among the athletes participating in a Funtastic volleyball tournament at Clarence Fulton Secondary School.

While the weekend is best known for its games and concerts, it also depends on a large network of volunteers and careful planning. More than 500 volunteers, along with over 120 business sponsors, local government, and community groups, help make the event possible each year. As with any major event, coordination is key, especially when it comes to ensuring public safety, managing logistics, and restoring public spaces afterward. These behind-the-scenes efforts are a vital part of the event’s ongoing success.

Over time, Funtastic has contributed to many local projects, from playgrounds and ball diamonds to outdoor basketball courts. By 1999, the event had already raised nearly $600,000 for the community. Its impact has grown steadily since then, supported by grassroots energy, community commitment, and a shared investment in recreation.

Gwyn Evans is the Head of Archives with the Museum and Archives of Vernon.