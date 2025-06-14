North Okanagan Naturalists Club studying turtle nests at Vernon's Swan Lake

Photo: Facebook People are being asked to keep an eye out for turtle nests at Swan Lake north of Vernon.

Harold Sellars, with the North Okanagan Naturalists Club, said the group has received funding to study where the painted western turtles lay their eggs and they need your help to do that.

“Specifically, the study is taking a look at how they are doing nesting around Swan Lake,” Sellars said. “Finding the location where they lay their eggs will give us an idea if they are successful in doing that.”

The study is limited to Swan Lake and has a short window, with eggs being laid only from early June to mid July at the latest.

“The eggs hatch in August-September and the young stay under ground until the following spring,” he said.

Sellars said they are looking for pictures and co-ordinates of where the nests are, but he stressed it is very important people do not disturb a nest if they find one

There are only certain areas where the turtles can lay their eggs.

“With all the vegetation around Swan Lake, the best places for them to lay eggs are places where there is human activity like beaches and driveways,” Sellars said, adding turtles don't lay eggs in areas with grass or reeds.

Information on the location of a turtle nest can be sent to [email protected].

“If they can send us the location as specific as possible, the time and any other details. Photographs are great,” he said.

Sellars said turtles have been seen at the lake, but more information was needed on their nesting, prompting the study.

The turtles are classified as a threatened species.

“I think we have a pretty healthy population in the North Okanagan because you do see them in most of the ponds, but in other parts of B.C. they are not so abundant,” Sellars said. “I know at the Coast there is an invasive species of turtles that came from the days when people could buy pet turtles.”

Some people then let the foreign turtles loose, upsetting the natural ecosystem.

“To my knowledge we have not seen that here yet,” Sellars said.