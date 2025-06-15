Vernon's Gord Fowler captures significant honour from Re/Max International

Photo: Contributed Re/Max International awarded the Luminary of Distinction Award to Gord Fowler.

A long-time Vernon Realtor has been honoured with one of the most prestigious awards his company bestows upon its employees.

Gord Fowler has won Re/Max International’s Luminary of Distinction Award, which is given to Realtors who have achieved a minimum of 20 years with the company and consistently demonstrated industry-leading professionalism, top-tier sales performance and unwavering client service.

Fowler co-founded Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler along with his wife, Lisa Salt. He got started in the real estate industry in Calgary in 1991, eventually locating to Vernon and becoming an expert in residential, waterfront and investment properties across the North Okanagan and Shuswap regions.

“Gord’s career is a masterclass in commitment, innovation and integrity,” Re/Max Vernon Salt Fowler broker-owner Michelle Girard said in a press release. “His work ethic, client-first approach and passion for the community have not only helped shape our brokerage’s success, but have set a high bar for what real estate excellence looks like.”

Over the decades Fowler has earned multiple career awards, including the Re/Max Lifetime Achievement Award and the Re/Max Hall of Fame Award. He is also a certified luxury home marketing specialist.