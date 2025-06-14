Pedal car built by Armstrong students will be on display at Vernon's Father's Day car show Sunday

Photo: SD83 The Pleasant Valley Secondary got some expert help with their pedal car project recently.

The Pleasant Valley Secondary students got some expert help with their pedal car project recently.

Working on the entry for the 2025 Automotive Retailers Association (ARA) Pedal Car Challenge, the four students received some specialized instruction as they complete the first phase of metal and autobody work on their custom human-powered vehicle.

In March, the Armstrong high school was invited to take part in the 2025 Automotive Retailers Association (ARA) Pedal Car Challenge, along with other schools from around the province.

The program offers students the opportunity to design, modify, and paint a pedal car.

The challenge is an innovative event driven by the ARA through its AutoCareersBC program.

The goal of the province-wide event is to encourage youth to consider the automotive industry as a viable career choice.

PVSS Trades teacher Peter Tujik said his students were at Armstrong Collision to work with Tim Brilz of BASF Chemicals to paint their pedal car project, completing the first phase of metalwork and autobody work.

The car has now returned to PVSS for the students to complete the assembly work and add the final details.

Students made a presentation about their project to Dejla Sabanac, Industry Relations Advisor for ARA on June 10.

Tujik said that normally the car would be picked up after the presentation, but PVSS was granted the privilege to display the car at the Vintage Car Club of Canada’s Father’s Day Car Show in Vernon.

After that, the car will be sent to ARA where the entries will be auctioned off, with proceeds going towards scholarships for students pursuing education in automotive trades.