Vernon athlete Shanda Hill has already finished swimming and is now cycling at the Double Ultratriathlon in Germany

Shanda Hill is already well into the bike portion of the Double Ultratriathlon in Emsdetten, Germany.

The race started this morning and is one of the shorter events the Vernon ultra athlete has competed in.

A post on her Facebook page says she completed the 7.6-km swim portion of the double iron-distance race in just over three hours.

“The first hour was tough as she felt sea sick in the water, which hits her sometimes, but she settled in and was fine for the last two hours. She came out steady and ready to move,” said her manager Jacs on the Facebook page.

She has completed more than 114 km of the cycling portion of the event.

“The heat is intense today, sitting at 31 C and feeling even hotter. Shanda is staying focused and doing everything she can to manage it,” Jacs wrote. “Keep cheering her on. She is giving it everything out there.”

Hill must complete the remainder of the 360-kilometre bike ride, and an 84.4-kilometre run within a 34-hour time limit.

She is expected to cross the finish line early Sunday.