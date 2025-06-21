Residents still trying to rebuild after 2021 White Rock Lake wildfire

Photo: BC Wildfire Service White Rock Lake Wildfire in 2021.

This story is the fourth of a four-part series exploring recovery and rebuilding efforts for B.C. Interior communities that suffered significant damage and the displacement of residents due to destructive wildfires.

In July, four years will have passed since the White Rock Lake wildfire swept through communities.

The blaze was first reported July 13, 2021 and burned about 83,342 hectares through the Thompson Plateau and northwestern shore of Okanagan Lake. The wildfire was finally deemed under control in mid-September.

Driving along Westside Road, evidence of the devastating fire remains — scorched trees standing beside newly-built homes and some empty plots of land.

Residents of the area say the rebuild process has been lengthy and draining, largely on their own dime. Insurance claims were slow to come through, meaning many rebuilt properties without guaranteed settlements.

People who lost their homes in the inferno said they felt unfairly treated by the Regional District of Central Okanagan and left behind by upper levels of government, which had promised to help them immediately after the fire.

Residents say they were unable to rebuild their homes where they used to stand, which would have required expensive retaining wall builds and needed multiple high-cost land studies – all on their own dime.

'Coated in kerosene'

Rick Nelissen watched his home burn to the ground in the 2021 wildfire.

“It was coming down that mountain like it was coated in kerosene,” said Nelissen. “It was like a gas flame, it was like a 500 or 800 foot, bright-blue gas flame.”

He slept on the dock by his house for as long as possible, waking every two hours, before jumping in his boat and fleeing – Nelissen snapped one last pic of his property, engulfed in flames.

Photo: Rick Nelissen Rick Nelissen stayed at his property as long as possible in the 2021 blaze, before fleeing on his boat.

Nearly four years after that night, he's is still trying to get his home rebuilt. Nelissen, 71, has been living in motels since the fire happened.

“Terrible, frustrating, like going through hell," said Nelissen, when asked to describe the rebuilding process. "If all my guns wouldn't have been burned, I probably would’ve used one of them."

He just started rebuilding six months ago, and costs have been accumulating quickly. Nelissen has needed to pay for multiple reports on the property.

Nelissen does not read well and he's now constantly being told to sign paperwork that he doesn’t fully understand. He ended up needing to pay someone to help him.

He’s been working with the RDCO on his rebuild and is frustrated by the red tape he’s facing – shelling out for studies and new retaining walls. Things he believes should have been grandfathered for his property.

Regional planning manager with the RDCO, Mariah VanZerr, acknowledged that some residents have encountered regulatory requirements that changed from when their homes were originally built.

"These include updated provincial and local standards related to wildfire risk, slope stability, and environmental protection. In the North Westside area, many properties fall within development permit areas, which require additional assessments to ensure development can proceed in a safe and responsible manner," said VanZerr in an email.

Nelissen said he’s feeling fine heading into another wildfire season because “nothing can burn around here, it’s all gone,” and the aftermath of the fire has been worse than living through the blaze.

Photo: Rick Nelissen Nelissen's rebuild process has been slow going, the roof of his home was just put on last month.

Government should 'get out of the way'

Felix von Vegesack’s family owned a property on the North Westside since 1974. In 1984, he built a house there for his mother, which he then inherited. It was all lost in the 2021 fire.

Now, the area is unrecognizable to von Vegesack, who summered there for decades.

Like Nelissen, he’s struggling to rebuild and would like to see more grandfathered regulations for residents rebuilding post wildfire.

“I hand built that, every single nail, and they have the nerve to tell me that I can't rebuild my house and my foundation,” said von Vegesack. “I'm in the riparian zone, partially in the riparian zone, that wasn't even there when I built it. They didn't even have those rules.”

He says he’s paid people to begin the preliminary work to start his rebuild, but they people he’s hired haven’t been accepted by RDCO.

Photo: Felix von Vegesack The property where Felix von Vegesack is trying to rebuild his home. He's living in the white trailer visible among the bare land.

Von Vegesack said all the red tape means he’s not been able to make very much progress rebuilding his home, which is affecting his insurance payout.

“[My insurance] paid me out to the letter on A, B, C and D on the policy, but they won't pay me on a guaranteed replacement cost – I can't get that until I build the house,” said von Vegesack.

He wants the government to get “out of the way” and if people lose their homes to wildfire, to “just let the people build a house where it was.”

Dealing with the red tape has been frustrating for him after the trauma of the fire.

“You're dealing with the stress from the fire and you've lost everything that you've owned. Everything. Every picture that you had, everything is gone,” said von Vegesack.

VanZerr said the RDCO has taken every step within legal authority to support rebuilding. Those steps include, prioritizing wildfire recovery permit applications, giving one-on-one support to residents, waiving or reducing RDCO fees where possible and working with the province to find flexibility in applying regulations.

"Each property is unique, and not all previous conditions can be replicated under current regulations. We recognize that some residents are still navigating complex requirements, and we remain committed to continuing our work to support them," said VanZerr.

Giving up on the rebuild

Paul Horn had been living on the Westside for 11 months when his home burned to the ground.

He went through the demolition process and then looked into rebuilding but left the area because “the RDCO was a nightmare to deal with.”

He said RDCO told him he needed to rebuild in a further back spot on the property, which would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars just to retain.

Horn also said the city was also looking for a number of reports, including a geotech and terrestrial ecosystem report, which would have cost $15,000 to complete. He questioned the need for a terrestrial report when the fire killed all the plants on his property.

“You're up against a brick wall trying to get them to let you rebuild where you were,” said Horn. “It was kind of at the point I thought, what's the stress worth? I have a couple young kids and I'd rather spend my time with them than fighting with the Regional District.”

Horn sold the bare land last year for loss and relocated to the Lower Mainland.

Like Horn, Theresa Macfarland and her husband Kent gave up living in the Okanagan after losing their home in the fire.

The couple received a letter from the RDCO promising “they were going to do everything they could to help us get a rebuild, and that was the end of that promise."

They had the plans and connected to a builder through their insurance, but she said RDCO’s requests became unmanageable.

“Up until August the 14, 2024 we were still planning on building, and nothing had been done,” said Macfarland. “We did everything we were supposed to do. Our builder did everything he was supposed to do, and we were just waiting and waiting and waiting and waiting on the government.”

They were offered an “insulting” insurance buyout about two years after the fire, which they didn’t accept. The following year a new offer came in, which the couple accepted because it was enough to buy a home.

They've since relocated to Edmonton.

With wildfire season starting up, Macfarland said wildfires are at the forefront of her feelings.

The Manitoba wildfires brought smoke to her community; her daughter lives outside the city and was put on evacuation alert for wildfires this spring.

“We're very happy here, but it's a hard thing to even look back at. It really is. It was a traumatic time and shattered dreams and it was our retirement, and we loved where we were,” said Macfarland.

According to VanZerr, RDCO received 68 demolition permit applications, 67 have been approved and 55 were completed. The district also received 12 development permit applications and approved nine, and received 59 building permit applications, issued 50 and approved 48 building permits.

"We continue to hear from residents who lost their homes in the White Rock Lake Wildfire, and we acknowledge the ongoing hardship they face. Losing a home is a significant and personal loss, and the path to rebuilding has been difficult for many," said VanZerr.

Many residents told Castanet they were also underinsured and encouraged people in wildfire areas to check their coverage.

