Another event will not be held in Vernon because it is too expensive here

David White wanted to host the Western Canadian Taekwon-Do championships in Vernon, but it was just too expensive to rent Kal Tire Place.

White, who is a seventh-degree blackbelt and runs Sundance Martial Arts, said it would cost more than $4,000 to rent the arena, making it financially unviable to bring the event to town.

Instead, it is being hosted by a club in Kamloops which he said is paying around $1,500 to rent the Tournament Capital Centre for two days.

“It's a massive difference,” White said.

Including competitors, coaches, family members and others, the event is expected to attract approximately 1,100 people.

White said when he hosted the nationals in Vernon last year, which was of similar size, an economic impact study found it generated more than $600,000 in revenue in the city.

White said a lack of accommodations for such events used to be a concern in Vernon, but with the addition of new hotels at the north end of town, it is not much of a factor when hosting events.

Increasing rental fees by the City of Vernon has become a hot topic as of late, especially for non-profits which were slammed with a 32 per cent rate hike this year.

Creative Chaos had to come up with an additional $5,000 to rent the recreation centre earlier this month and Vernon Friends of the Library moved to the Schubert Centre because renting the curling rink had become too expensive to host their annual book sale, which raises money for North Okanagan libraries.

Mayor Victor Cumming did not make himself available to speak with Castanet about the issue, which the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce said is having an impact on the community at large.

Dan Proulx, chamber general manager, said the impact of the increases have been a concern for years, noting the Vernon Farmers' Market has had to deal with a 300 per cent increase in city rental fees since 2023. The increase has resulted in a 30 per cent drop in vendors.

Castanet also reached out to every member of city council to speak about the issue, but only councillors Akbal Mund and Teresa Durning responded.

And neither of those civic leaders could offer much comment on the issue, noting more will be known about the situation after city CAO Peter Weeber meets with groups like the chamber of commerce on June 24.

No elected officials are expected to attend the meeting, but they will receive a report from Weeber.

“We are discussing it regularly. I am sure it is front and centre for most of the councillors,” Durning said, adding there are a lot of pieces to it.

"This is not something that happened over night for no good reason."