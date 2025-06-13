Vernon ultra athlete competing in the Double Ultratriathlon in Germany starting Saturday

Photo: Facebook Vernon's world-class ultra athlete Shanda Hill is in Emsdetten, Germany for the Double Ultratriathlon.

Shanda Hill is at it again.

Vernon's world-class ultra athlete is in Emsdetten, Germany for the Double Ultratriathlon.

The race starts at 7 a.m. Saturday and includes a 7.6-kilometre swim, a 360-kilometre bike, and an 84.4-kilometre run, all to be completed back to back in a 34-hour time limit.

A post on the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page said there are 63 athletes competing from 19 different countries, and “only six women in the entire field, including Shanda and another Canadian, Aleksandra Myszk.”

The race is shorter than most for Hill who is the only person ever to have completed three Double Deca races.

A Double Deca is the equivalent of 20 Ironman races.

Each Double Deca consists of 76 kilometres of swimming, followed by 3,600 kilometres of cycling and then 844 km of running, which is a tenfold marathon on its own.

Hill is also the only woman to complete the Triple Deca Ultra Triathlon in Italy where she swam 114 kilometres, cycled 5,400 kilometres and ran an astounding 1,266 kilometre.

Those races can take a few weeks to complete, while the race in Germany will be finished in less than two days and Hill must have a completely different mindset.

Hill told Castanet in an earlier interview the shorter races are can be more mentally challenging that than the long ones.

The shorter races means Hill must be more conscious of every break she takes as they would have a greater impact on her overall time at the finish line.

“She’s feeling extremely nervous going from the rhythm of a Deca (10x iron distance) racing to this all-out, high-pressure format (2x iron distance). There’s no pacing, it’s go time from the very start, but Shanda’s focused and hoping to finish strong,” her manager Jacs posted on her Facebook page.

Before starting the 2025 race season Hill had wanted to compete in every International Ultra Triathlon Association event worldwide in 2025.

By doing so, Hill will have set a world record 52 iron-distance races in a single year, beating the current record of 48.

