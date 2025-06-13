Vernon RCMP warn of counterfeit Canadian and U.S. currency in the area

Photo: RCMP Vernon RCMP are alerting the public after a few recent cases of counterfeit currency were reported in the area.

Vernon RCMP are alerting the public of fake money after a few recent cases of counterfeit currency were reported in the area.

Since May, police have received several reports of fake Canadian and U.S. money at local businesses. Const. Chris Terleski said the incidents are under investigation and serve as an important reminder for residents and businesses to stay alert and take precautions when dealing with cash.

“Counterfeit cash can result in financial losses for people and businesses,” said Terleski. “There are differences between them, but both currencies have some distinct security features you can use to help spot a fake. If you know what you’re looking for, the phoney bills won’t stand up.

Tips to spot counterfeits

Examine the bill closely: check for transparent polymer windows, embedded holograms and raised ink. Genuine notes also feature light-reactive elements that change when tilted.

Pay attention to the feeling, Canadian bills are made of polymer which has a different feel than paper. US cash is made of a cotton/linen blend which has a more textured feel than regular paper.

Pay attention to the serial numbers, they should be different – each bill has a unique serial number.

Ensure staff know how to spot key security features. For U.S. cash, tools like UV scanners or counterfeit pens can help find fakes.

Be cautious with large bills and people using high value bills for small price items. Consider a policy of asking for ID or manager approval for larger denominations.

If you suspect a bill is fake, politely refuse the transaction and report the incident to police. The person may have no idea the bill is counterfeit.

Additional information for staff and security features of currency can be found by visiting the Bank of Canada Website or the US Currency Education Program.