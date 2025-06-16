Students from Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School build and race electric vehicle

Photo: SD83 Kris Borough and Bella Stuart-Brown made up the school's Electric Vehicle (EV) Challenge Team that took part in the second annual Edison Motors High School EV Challenge in Merritt recently.

Two students from Armstrong's Pleasant Valley Secondary School had an electrifying experience this year.

Kris Borough and Bella Stuart-Brown made up the school's Electric Vehicle (EV) Challenge Team that took part in the second annual Edison Motors High School EV Challenge in Merritt recently.

PVSS trades teacher Peter Tujik said he was pleased with the finished product his students built and raced.

Tujik, along with Borough and Stuart-Brown, took the EV to Merritt where their build was tested in a speed race, a barrel race, an obstacle race and a mystery challenge, which turned out to be a straight-line acceleration and braking contest.

Although they didn't win, the PVSS EV went through all of the events and didn’t have a breakdown, one of the very few to do so.

“Our car ran flawlessly in all four events,” Tujik added. The PVSS EV received third place in the barrel race as well as an honourable mention for the design and engineering of their cart.

“It was a very successful weekend for Kris and Bella.”

Both Borough and Stuart-Brown drove the cart.

Borough said he enjoyed the challenge of the obstacle course the most while Stuart-Brown liked the barrel racing.

The High School EV Challenge aims to spark interest in electric vehicle technology among young Canadians as they prepare to enter the workforce. The competition also looks to let students explore their role in shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

The 17 participating schools, which were from B.C. and Alberta, each received basic components for an EV Go Kart, including driver’s seat and seat belts, brake and steering system components, and electric motor, batteries, system controller and display.

To encourage hands-on learning and creative problem-solving, certain components such as the vehicle chassis were not provided, nor were detailed construction instructions.

Students received only basic design and engineering guidance from Edison Motors staff, as the competition is designed to foster independence and ingenuity, so that the resulting EV designs reflect the creativity and engineering talents of the students involved.