Enderby student wins gold at national autobody competition

He is only in Grade 11, but Sy Korf has already demonstrated some exceptional autobody repair skills.

The Enderby A.L. Fortune Secondary student won gold at the National Skills Canada Autobody Competition in Regina, Sask., recently.

With his father, brothers and teacher, Jason Inkster, cheering from the stands, Korf showcased exceptional skill and determination to take the top spot in the high school division of the competition.

Skills Canada is divided into two levels – post secondary/apprentice and high school.

If the post secondary/apprentice gold medal winner is unable to attend the World competition in Shanghai, China in September 2026, Korf will be eligible to compete.

Inkster said he was very proud of Korf, both as an ambassador of A.L. Fortune and for his obvious work to be ready for the national finals.

“Hours and hours of preparation for a moment in the spotlight,” Inkster said, describing the National Skills Competition as “100% mind blowing,” noting the incredible talent displayed by high school students across more than 40 skilled trades.

Korf said when he started the competition he didn’t have time to be nervous or to make errors as there was lots to accomplish.

“I was dialed in,” he added.

Inkster, on the other hand, admitted to being a bundle of nerves.

“I paced like a caged lion in anticipation for Sy’s event,” the teacher said.

The autobody competitors had six hours to fix a B pillar - the vertical structural support on a car, located between the front and rear doors - three hours to replace a door skin, one hour to do an aluminium welding challenge, one hour for a measurement challenge and one hour to fix an aluminium dent.

Competitors were required to bring their own tools. While this allowed Korf to work with familiar equipment, it also meant carrying power tool batteries in his backpack during the flight, which made it a heavy and cumbersome.

During the competition, no communication with coaches or others was allowed. Some tasks were unfamiliar, but Korf adapted quickly.

“Overall, I think I came prepared,” he said.

However, Inkster and Korg spent late-night cramming sessions at the hotel conference room, along with Okanagan College instructor Andreas Roth and other Team BC paint and autobody competitors.

“The support of Vancouver Community College and Andreas Roth from Okanagan College to help Sy prepare was amazing,” adds Inkster.

Sy’s interest in autobody began around age 12, thanks to a neighbour.

He later pursued it in high school and completed a dual credit course through Vancouver Community College. Encouraged by Inkster, he decided to enter the Skills Canada competition.

At this point in time, Korf isn’t sure if he will pursue autobody as a career.

“I want to keep my options open,” he said.

- with files from SD 83