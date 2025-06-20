Armstrong Metal Fest takes place July 11 and 12 for 15th year

Photo: Facebook Virvum from Switzerland is one of the bands performing at Armstrong Metal Fest this year.

A party 15 years in the making it taking place in Armstrong in July.

The 15th Armstrong Metal Fest, July 11 and 12 at the Hassen Arena, will feature two days headbanging and mosh pits.

A full list of performers from as far away as Switzerland can be found online.

"I'm really excited about the diversity of this year's line-up. The selection team has really put in the work. There's sure to be something for everyone: a great mix of trusted favourites and new additions to your playlist for the rest of the year,” said Kate Kutzner, president of West Metal Entertainment Society.

Added Festival co-founder and General Manager Jessie Valstar, “This year's festival is a work of art. I can't believe we are on the 15th year already. Time flies when you're setting up a festival full of crushing riffs, soaring vocals and down right nasty beats. Life rules, bring on the summer.”

Heather Valstar, vice-president of West Metal Entertainment Society, said a lot of work went into this year's line up.

“I am so excited to have the Browning back. They were amazing on stage. I have been wanting to see Born of Osiris play live for years. I love them, and now I get to see them in my own little town,” she said.

All tickets provide general admission and grant access to the festival grounds, camping area and arena from 9 a.m. on July 11 until 10 a.m. July 13.

Free camping is included.

In addition to the performing bands, Armstrong Metal Fest will be bringing back Yeti Games, Metal Madness Market, and Thrash Wrestling.

For more information and for tickets, click here.