Wildfire recovery equipment repeatedly vandalized, says Okanagan Indian Band

Photo: Clarke Geoscience Ltd./file photo The OKIB and Tolko Industries are continuing clean up efforts at the White Rock Lake wildfire area.

Wildfire recovery work on the Okanagan Indian Band is being subjected to acts of vandalism.

According to a post on the OKIB website, equipment used in the Bradley Creek Wildfire Salvage Project is being repeatedly vandalized.

“These illegal actions are putting a stop to critical recovery work and placing our community and lands at further risk,” said the OKIB in a community notice.

The salvage project is working with Tolko Industries to remove dead standing (fire-killed) timber to support ecological recovery and reduce wildfire risks in the Bradley Creek area which was impacted by the 2021 White Rock Lake Wildfire.

OKIB said the project is essential to reduce wildfire risk, and restore watershed through erosion control and soil stabilization. The project also supports the return of traditional plants and medicines, creates local employment opportunities and generates revenue through the OKIB forest license.

“Rooted in Syilx values, this work reflects our responsibility to care for the land, water, people and all living things (timxw),” said the OKIB. “If vandalism continues, this work may be halted — delaying healing and jeopardizing both ecological and economic recovery."

The OKIB is asking the public to report any suspicious activity in the area to them or the RCMP. The band also asks people to speak with family and neighbours about protecting salvage work, and to support the continuation of Syilx-led recovery and restoration.

People wanting more information can contact the OKIB at 250-542-4328 or [email protected].