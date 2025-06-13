Open burning is over for Electoral Areas: says Regional District of North Okanagan

Photo: Darren Handschuh File photo of a burn in a field.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is reminding residents that Category 2 open burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre is officially prohibited at noon today, June 13.

The RDNO is also reminding residents of Electoral Areas B and C that open burning in these areas has been restricted since April 30.

A Category 2 fire is one that burns material in one pile not exceeding two metres high and three metres wide; burns material concurrently in two piles each not exceeding two metres high and three metres wide, or burns stubble or grass over an area that does not exceed 0.2 hectare.

Category 3 fires are already prohibited.

RDNO is encouraging residents to learn and implement FireSmart principles, especially those in remote or hard-to-reach areas. A guide for electoral areas can be found online, tips include keeping clean gutters, grass below 10 centimetres, and moving firewood and lumber 10 to 30 metres from a home or structure.

Yard and garden waste is accepted at most RDNO Diversion and Disposal Facilities for residents with no other debris management options.

The RDNO also offers a FireSmart Home Assessment Program where a FireSmart Technician meets with residents and groups in the area to provide advice on methods to reduce fire risk.

Residents and visitors are also encouraged to subscribe to the RDNO emergency notification system, Alertable, to receive updates and announcements on urgent and emergency matters.