Close to 30 firefighters battling Ireland Creek fire near Mabel Lake

Photo: Contributed BC Wildfire resources are being brought to bear on the Ireland Creek fire west of Sugar Lake and south of Mabel Lake.

BC Wildfire resources are being brought to bear on the Ireland Creek fire west of Sugar Lake and south of Mabel Lake.

Fire information officer Cali Nessman said there was no growth in the fire overnight which has been mapped at 10 hectares.

Nessman said the fire is currently burning at Rank 1 which is a smouldering ground fire.

A initial attack crew is on site this morning with a unit crew of 20 firefighters expected this afternoon.

Nessman said a helicopter is available for bucketing is required, “but at the moment they are not doing that.”

Heavy equipment is also being used to fight the fire that is not threatening any structures or communities.