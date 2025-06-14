Greater Vernon Museum and Archives celebrating 75 years

Ben Low-On

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is celebrating 75 years of Vernon and North Okanagan history, today.

Pamela Ralston with the museum said there's a party at the museum, Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m.

“We're very proud to be celebrating a 75 year legacy and community," said Ralston. “I think what people can expect when they come to the celebration is just to recognize that milestone as well as have a little bit of fun."

The 75th anniversary will feature children’s activities, speakers, historical slide shows and a special anniversary cake.

The anniversary celebration is free for everyone to attend, but an RSVP is recommended.

The museum features exhibits, rotating displays, and archival records, and also has permanent exhibits and virtual ones people can view from home.