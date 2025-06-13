Residents worry over fire risk from trailers near Vernon properties

Ben Low-On

A group of North Okanagan residents are concerned about the fire risks associated with a group of trailers behind their properties

Michelle Lougherty, Lori Cuzzetto and Jana Luers are raising safety concerns about the condition of the area.

“Gasoline, generators, and fires are dangerous. There are no hydrants up here and we have secondary stands. Why isn't anybody concerned that Vernon could burn,” said Loughery.

“Instead of catching eggs, we are seeing commercial vehicles, buses, tow trucks, garbage, gas cans just coming up the roadway, being dumped, blocking our road, covered in dust."

Since the Easter Weekend, about four trailers have been parked in a field owned by the Okanagan Indian Band land next to their properties. The land is under a certificate of possession that allows band members to use the land.

Residents say propane tanks placed in the sun are major fire concerns, and so is improperly disposed of sewage. They also say the generators being used make excessive noise.

RDNO parks & recreation manager, Andy Affleck, told Castanet the district does not have jurisdiction over anything happening on OKIB lands.

"This includes land use zoning, operations of trailer parks or discharge of sewage,” said Affleck.

The OKIB did not respond to Castanet's request for comment.

Construction also causing concerns

To make matters worse for the residents, an access road dividing the field and their properties has been torn up as part of the Goose Lake Range development plan. Lougherty said the construction has created so much dust and machinery is blocking private driveways.

“Why are we not being consulted when we were told it was a single lane and fenced and it's not,” said Loughery.

Affleck said the RDNO holds a Licence of Occupation with the Township of Spallumcheen, which lets the district do improvements and manage operations of the access road.

"The RDNO is following all applicable regulatory requirements, including necessary environmental assessments and approvals," said Affleck in an email.

The district plans to chip seal the access route and apply annual dust control once the project is completed.

The residents said they want more communication from elected officials as they feel property owners are going unheard on these safety issues.

“Now they won't talk to us. They said, ‘Well, you guys have talked about class action.’ We have, we have no choice. We're living in a dangerous situation,” said Loughery.