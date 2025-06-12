Construction on Vernon street may cause delays, says city.

Photo: File photo Vernon work will close part of 25th Street.

Drivers in Vernon might be delayed when driving on 25th Street on Friday.

In a news release, the city said crews will be installing storm infrastructure, which might cause travel delays.

Starting at about 7 a.m., 25th Street between 39th and 43rd Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Work is expected to be completed by 5 p.m.

Local traffic will still be able to access businesses and residences in the area.

Motorists should expect some delays, but the city says it will try to minimize disruptions.

People are asked to obey traffic control signage and slow-down in the area.