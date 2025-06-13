Concerns over hazardous septic system has Regional District of North Okanagan investigating

Photo: Darren Handschuh Society for the Protection of Kalamalka Lake dropping off its petition to MLA Harwinder Sandhu in February.

A controversial septic system proposal is being investigated by the Regional District of North Okanagan.

The septic system at 10800 Ricardo Road in Coldstream made headlines earlier this year when the Society for Protection of Kalamalka Lake started a petition to stop the system. The group said the system close to Coldstream Creek, which runs into the drinking water source Kalamalka Lake, puts drinking water at risk.

The system is for a proposed seasonal worker complex for Veg Pro, which operates a plant and harvests vegetables in a large field off Highway 6 near Lavington

Interior Health told Castanet that under B.C. regulations the septic system is the sole responsibility of engineers and technicians. It does take some filings of hazard risks, and did accept this one, which was approved in May.

Despite the IH stamp of approval, RDNO utilities manager Zee Marcolin said the district still has a responsibility to monitor for safe water.

“[Interior Health] process does not review the filing, approve engineering submissions or assess for risks to drinking water,” said Marcolin in an email.

The RDNO’s responsibility to find sources of potential water contamination was legislated to the district in 2013 after it was convicted for “not providing potable water” and “allowing contamination to enter the drinking water system”.

The judge at the time also found the RDNO cannot simply rely on professional engineering submissions if they know, or ought to know they are unreliable. This is despite the B.C. septic system regulations saying design and installation of sewage systems is solely the responsibility of engineers and technicians.

The district found risks to Greater Vernon Water with the Veg Pro septic system that were verified by third party engineers. RDNO says it has not received sufficient information to alleviate the concerns identified.

“As the RDNO does not have jurisdiction for septic system approvals but does have legislative responsibility to protect the GVW drinking water source, the RDNO has requested our Drinking Water Officer complete an investigation to assess the risk to our drinking water under Section 29 of the [Drinking Water Protection Act],” said Marcolin.

The district is currently awaiting the results of the investigation.

The bureaucratic confusion has prompted the District of Coldstream to request the province perform a wastewater management review. Currently, management is split between two regulations, the Municipal Wastewater Regulation and the Sewage System Regulation.

The topic was raised in Vernon city council on Monday by Coun. Brian Guy, who told Castanet the system was being investigated by the RDNO.