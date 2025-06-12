265170
Mounties seek rightful owner of children's bike

Is this your bike?

Mounties are looking for the rightful owner of a children's bike.

In a post to Facebook, the Vernon RCMP posted a picture of a small pink bike with blue rims and white wheels.

“We found a bike and would love to get it back to its little rider,” said RCMP on Facebook.

Mounties have blocked out pictures of unique markings. If a person believes the bike to be theirs and can identify the markings, they are asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.

