Mounties seek rightful owner of children's bike

Photo: Vernon RCMP RCMP looking for owner of kids bike.

Mounties are looking for the rightful owner of a children's bike.

In a post to Facebook, the Vernon RCMP posted a picture of a small pink bike with blue rims and white wheels.

“We found a bike and would love to get it back to its little rider,” said RCMP on Facebook.

Mounties have blocked out pictures of unique markings. If a person believes the bike to be theirs and can identify the markings, they are asked to call Vernon RCMP at 250-545-7171.