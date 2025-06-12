BC Wildfire service is monitoring for new starts after early morning lighting

Photo: Contributed File photo of lightning strike over Carr's Landing.

Vernonites may have been woken up by loud roars of thunder and bright lightning strikes early Thursday morning – BC Wildfire Service was certainly alerted as well.

BCWS information officer Cali Nessman told Castanet the service is monitoring the area for any new starts.

“We've been able to track the lightning throughout the area, and if anything were to emerge we would have crews available to send out, but we haven't seen anything so far,” said Nessman.

Vernonite Kim Heizmann posted a picture to Facebook showing the large number of lighting strikes in the Vernon area Thursday morning.