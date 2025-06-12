Wildfire near Mabel Lake, north east of Vernon, mapped at 4.7 hectares

Photo: BCWS Two wildfires sparked near Vernon on June 11.

A wildfire listed as out of control near Mabel Lake is estimated at 4.7 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Information officer for the Kamloops fire centre, Cali Nessman, said the fire is currently being monitored by air to get a more accurate size.

“Currently we have one initial attack crew on site along with two single resources and one rappel crew,” said Nessman. “Heavy equipment is getting situated, and they should be working within the next bit.”

A helicopter is tanking in the area and three air tankers are en route.

The wildfire is north east of Vernon, below Mabel Lake and west of Sugar Lake. The fire was discovered June 11, and the suspected cause is under investigation.

Another wildfire in the area, east of Enderby, was discovered June 11 and is now listed as being held by BCWS. The fire is listed as 0.28 hectares and the cause is under investigation.