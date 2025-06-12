3 B.C. communities broke heat records yesterday

Photo: Chelsey Mutter Kal Lake pictured Saturday as temperatures crept up

It might not have been hot enough to fry an egg in Vernon yesterday, but it was hot enough to tie a record.

According to Environment Canada, Vernon hit 32.8 C on June 11.

The temperature tied the Vernon area’s daily maximum temperature record, which was previously set in 1969. Records have been kept since 1900.

In all of B.C. only two communities broke heat records, a significant drop from previous days where multiple cities in the Interior and West Kootenays have broken records during the heatwave.

Castlegar in the west Kootenays reached 35.2 C breaking its old record of 32.8 C set in 1918.

Clinton in the South Cariboo hit 27.9 C, which broke its previous record of 25.2 C set in 2019.