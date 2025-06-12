Photo: Lumby Days The annual Lumby Days runs Friday through Sunday in the North Okanagan community.

Lumby's biggest party of the year kicks off Friday.

The annual Lumby Days runs Friday through Sunday in the North Okanagan community.

Lumby Days features a variety of events including a midway full of rides and games.

Vendors, a food fair, art show, Westcoast Lumberjacks, a moto-cross stunt show, gold panning, live entertainment, Thrash Wrestling and more take place over the weekend.

The action takes place at Oval Park at Glencaird Street and Duke Lane.

The parade takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. starting at the Industrial Park east of Lumby, then moves along Highway 6 and loops through Shuswap Avenue, Maple Street and Shields Avenue.

