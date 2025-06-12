Top athletes honoured at North Okanagan Sports Awards

Photo: Ben Low-On Recipients of the 2025 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Sports Awards

Seaton Secondary is a hot spot for athletic prowess, at least according to the 2025 Tim Hortons North Okanagan Sports Awards.

The awards were handed out Wednesday night outside Vernon City Hall, and the secondary school had it’s name attached to each winner.

Athlete of the Year was awarded to Sierra Munroe, a grade 12 student at Seaton. Munroe trains in biathlon in the winter and rowing in the summer, and will be heading to Rhode Island Univstery with a four year scholarship for rowing this fall.

“Sports have been such a big part of my life and have taught me a lot and super grateful to all my coaches and my family and of course, [Seaton Mr. [Mike] Grace that have helped me achieve all that I've done,” said Munroe at the ceremony.

The Seaton Senior Gymnastics Team took home the Team of the Year award. Team members include Shayla Flanagan, Penny Bieber, Lily Penner, Nicole Sjoberg, and coach Kennedy Guilbeau.

Mike Grace is the principal of Seaton and was awarded the Leadership in Sport Award. He coaches the basketball and soccer teams, and is retiring this year.

Grace said he was honoured to “just be mentioned” amongst the athletes up for awards

“I'm just grateful to be able to serve. And I think leadership, as you do more and more leadership, it just means you're doing more and more service, and our youth is the best cause that we have to serve,” said Grace.

Awards have been handed out since 1994 and are chosen by a panel of community members. Dan Currie, owner of Tim Hortons on Highway 6 and in Lumby, sponsors the awards.