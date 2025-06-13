Concerned about damage from increased rental fees: Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

Photo: File photo The City of Vernon has increased rental fees at the Vernon Farmers Market by 300 per cent.

With the city imposing significant rental fee hikes on non-profits, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has concerns about the impact hikes are having on the community.

The city is imposing a 32 per cent rental hike on city facilities for non-profits such as Creative Chaos, Vernon Friends of the Library and other groups that have to bear the brunt of those increases.

Dan Proulx, chamber general manager, said the impact of the increases have been a concern for years.

“We were worried about the long-term impacts back in 2023,” Proulx said of when the city first started increasing rental fees. “In the two years of advocacy, we unfortunately have not been able to meet with the representatives of the city regarding this.”

According to the City of Vernon communications department, a meeting with CAO Peter Weeber is scheduled for June 24, but there is no word if the mayor or other elected officials will be at the meeting.

Mayor Victor Cumming did not respond to another request for an interview with Castanet.

Proulx said the impact of those hikes is already being felt in the broader community.

The annual Okanagan Military Tattoo ended its 10-year run in Vernon partially because of the rental fee increase, which combined with other increased expenses, made it financially unviable to hold in the city.

A letter from chamber president Kirndeep Nahal to the city said the “cultural event, was forced to fold due to an unsustainable $35,000 rental fee.”

Proulx pointed out the city has lost not only the $35,000, but also the broader economic benefits associated with 400 entertainers who would have stayed, dined and spent money in Vernon.

Proulx said one of the hardest hit non-profits is the Vernon Farmers Market that saw a whopping 300 per cent increase in rental fees resulting in a 30 per cent drop in the number of vendors at the market during peak season in 2024.

Proulx said many simply moved on to more affordable farmers markets.

According to the chamber, in 2023, the city tripled its rental fee from $4,000 to $12,000 for use of the Kal Tire Place North parking lot. Aside from electrical service and access to public washrooms, no additional amenities are provided.

The chamber said the Kamloops Farmers’ Market pays just $700 annually for use of downtown city blocks and adjacent parks, hosting approximately 120 vendors at peak season.

“It's very strange that we have these non-profits that are being moved out of the (city's rental fee) community category which determines a set rate for non-profit use,” Proulx said.

Proulx said there is wording in the rate tier that states non-profit groups are not allowed to make a profit even if they provide the event free for the community.

“The fact that the word profit is included in the definition for non-profit organizations leads me to believe that maybe there is some confusion about non-profits and their benefit to our community,” Proulx said, adding any monies made by a non-profit above expenses goes back into the community.

“Wouldn't you want non-profits to make as much revenue as possible so they can put that money back into the community to serve the citizens who live here,” Proulx said. “The spin offs are massive both economically and socially.”

The events attract people to the community who spend money and create a more sustainable economy.

Nahal said in a recent survey, non-profit user groups were asked if the felt facility pricing was competitive with similar pricing elsewhere and 91 per cent responded no. They were also asked based on the city fees manual, if they felt they were charged appropriately for their type of event and facility, and 50 per cent said they were overcharged.

“Non-profit organizations operate on the principle of reinvesting into the community for the greater good. If current trends continue, 'non-profit' may become a literal outcome as organizations may be unable to sustain operations altogether,” Nahal said. “These decisions not only ignore financial realities but also dismiss the critical social and economic value these groups provide.”