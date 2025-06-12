Boil water notice lifted for Westshore Estates

Photo: File photo A boil water notice has been lifted for the Westshore Estates water system.

Two months after it was issued, a boil water notice has been removed for residents served by the Westshore Estates water system.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says testing has confirmed that water quality is now within acceptable Canadian drinking water guidelines.

The notice was issued on April 11 due to elevated algae levels and high turbidity caused by spring runoff.

For more information visit the Regional District website water system webpage email [email protected] or call 250-469-6241.

