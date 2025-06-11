Wildfire discovered south of Mabel Lake Wednesday evening

Photo: BCWS As of 8:14 p.m., the fire was 2.9 hectares in size and classified as burning out of control.

A small fire is burning out of control northeast of Vernon after being discovered Wednesday evening.

As of the BC Wildfire Service's last update at 9:17 p.m., the fire was 2.9 hectares in size and classified as burning out of control about 3.4 kilometres south of Mabel Lake Park.

It's the second fire that's been discovered in the area today.

An around 0.3 hectare fire west of Mabel Lake was classified as being held by BCWS just after 7 p.m.

The cause of both fires is under investigation.