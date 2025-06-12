Vernon Fish and Game Club hosting biathlon to show off sport of shooting

Ben Low-On

The Vernon Fish and Game Club is letting people try their hand at shooting a gun during their public range day.

The club hosts similar events every year with the aim of showing people the sport of shooting.

“The movies make it look pretty easy. They show that you can blow up a car with a pistol, which isn't the case. Come out here, challenge yourself and learn how to get better at target shooting," said Clint Ingham with the Vernon Fish and Game Club.

This year's event comes with a twist. The family-friendly event will include a biathlon featuring two target shooting stages and two off-road vehicle stages.

Children as young as 6 have participated in the clubs previous range days. No experience is required and professionals will show participants how to safely use a gun.

“It's a biathlon for folks that maybe don't cross-country ski like they used to, or fit into the spandex,” said Ingham.

The best combined score across the four stages wins, and there will also be a number of random prize draws. All people need for the biathlon is an off-road vehicle. A home-cooked lunch and ear/eye protection are provided.

People can take part as an adult team of two, or as a youth team with one adult and one person under 19.

Adult teams cost $80 per team and youth teams are $60, registration is due by June 18 before 5 p.m.

Shoot and Scoot takes place June 21 and starts at 9 a.m. with prizes handed out at 4:30 p.m.