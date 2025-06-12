Vernon non-profits feeling impact of city's 32 per cent rental fee hike

Photo: Facebook Several non-profit groups in Vernon have been hit with a 32 per cent increase in rental fees by the city.

Several non-profit groups in Vernon have been hit with a 32 per cent increase in rental fees by the city, making it harder for the mostly volunteer-run societies to host their events.

Trish Bennett, with Vernon Friends of the Library, said the group was forced to move their annual book sale to a new location because of the 32 per cent hike this year.

Bennett said the events was held in the curling rink “for the past 20 years,” but had to move to the Schubert Centre this year because of the price hike.

Bennett said while the event went well, the Schubert Centre is a much smaller venue and it was “a bit squishy.”

“We liked the curling rink, it worked well for us,” she said. “But we are really running on a shoestring budget, so we had to change our venue.”

All of the money raised from the book sale went back into the Vernon library to support programs and other needs the library may have.

Bennett said the other option was to pay the higher rental fee by raising the price of books.

“We want to keep the prices reasonable,” she said, adding they have already booked the Schubert Centre for next year.

“It makes you wonder what the city's priorities are. If they are prioritizing generating a profit to what end?"

The Vernon Farmers Market, Creative Chaos and the Okanagan Military Tattoo have all seen significant increases in rental fees.

Norm Crerar, with the Tattoo, said the rental price hike was one of the reasons the annual event will no longer be held in Vernon.

Crerar said the OMT brought in some 400 performers and support personnel, all of whom required hotel rooms and three meals a day. Cancelling the show means that revenue has been lost.

Creative Chaos was also hit with an unexpected 32 per cent increase in rental fees this year.

Organizer Ingrid Baron told Castanet that amounts to $5,000, which is a significant amount for the non-profit that has been holding an event in Vernon for 50 years.

Creative Chaos has been held in the curling rink and rec centre since it started in 1975, but next year it will move to Kal Tire Place.

Baron said city officials told her it would also be cheaper to rent the arena, but there would be a separate $2,100 fee every second year to cover the ice surface, depending on if the north of south arena is used.

“They put us in a different category is what happened,” she said of the rental hike.

She said Creative Chaos, which is a non-profit operated by a society, used to be classified as a community event because it was non-profit, “so we paid that rate. They decided we are in the private sponsored entertainment category because we sell booths. Anybody who sells anything now moves into a different category.”

Castanet reached out to the city's communication department several times requesting a phone interview with Mayor Victor Cumming about the fee hikes.

Instead, the communications department forwarded an email from city CAO Peter Weeber, which was word for word identical to an email from Weeber when asked about the Creative Chaos price hikes last month.

When pushed, the city provided a new response:

"Council is aware of the concerns raised by Creative Chaos, the Vernon Farmers’ Market, and the Okanagan Military Tattoo — shared through the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce — regarding fees and charges for City facilities," reads the response.

"We’ve directed our Chief Administrative Officer Peter Weeber to meet with these organizations in the coming weeks to better understand their concerns.

"Once that process is complete, staff will report back to Council."