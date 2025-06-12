Okanagan woman awarded partial vet costs after adopted dog was put down

Photo: Pixabay A B.C. rescue group was ordered to pay partial vet bills after agreeing to over text.

An Okanagan woman will have some of her vet fees reimbursed by a B.C. rescue group after her adopted dog was put down for a viral disease.

Katherine Kienlein took Black Dog Rescue Society of BC to the Civil Resolution Tribunal over $2,767.67 of veterinary bills, which she says Black Dog agreed to pay.

Kienlein adopted a dog named Lily from the rescue group on Dec. 11, 2022. The dog started having medical issues soon after and was put down on Dec. 26, 2022.

In the adoption documentation, Kienlein agreed to financially care for the dog, including medical costs. The rescue would pay for vet bills with due notice from Kienlein, and for health issues it was aware of prior to adoption.

Kienlein took Lily for at least four vet appointments in Vernon and Kelowna. Cindy Archer with Black Dog offered to take the animal back, which Kienlein initially refused before agreeing on Dec. 25.

The return never happened, and instead Lily was put down on Dec. 26 after receiving a poor vet diagnosis. Test results received after the fact show the dog tested positive for a viral infection called distemper.

Text messages between Kienlein and Archer in the first two months of 2023 show the rescue society agreed to pay vet bills related to Lily’s distemper.

The June 9 written decision from the tribunal found the rescue society was not required to reimburse Kienlein for incurred vet bills under the adoption agreement, but because of the text messages from Archer, Kienlein was entitled to some funds.

“Given the veterinarian provided a number of options that did not include euthanasia, and because Black Dog had offered to take Lily back, I find the euthanasia and private cremation were not necessary treatments for Lily’s condition,” reads tribunal documents.

Having already paid Kienlein $850, Black Dog must reimburse a remaining $949.03 of the total $2,767.67 sought.

Black Dog must also pay $96.85 in interest for the vet bills, and $137.49 for tribunal related costs.