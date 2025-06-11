Vernon RCMP reminding people to be careful this summer

Photo: File photo Vernon RCMP are reminding people to be careful as the Okanagan gets busier this summer.

With temperatures heating up and traffic increasing, Vernon RCMP are reminding everyone to take extra care on the roads this summer.

Const. Chris Terleski said whether you’re driving, cycling, walking or riding a scooter, road safety is a shared responsibility.

“It’s that time of year with the warmer weather and longer days that more and more people are getting outside,” said Terleski in a press release.

“With the surge in outdoor activity, our roads get really busy here in the North Okanagan which is why it’s really important you stay alert and pay full attention when you’re out."

Incidents between vehicles and more vulnerable road users can have serious consequences, so police are offering some safety reminders everyone can use to help prevent collisions.

Drivers and reminded to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs; give pedestrians, cyclists, and scooter riders plenty of space, be prepared for sudden stops; always check blind spots before turning or changing lanes and slow down in residential areas, school zones, and near parks.

Cyclists are reminded they must obey all traffic signals and signs, ride in a straight and predictable manner, wear a helmet, use lights during low-light conditions, and wear reflective gear to stay visible.

Scooter riders must always wear a helmet, follow the rules of the road, watch for pedestrians and share space responsibly, stick to designated paths or the roadside when appropriate, and avoid sidewalks where prohibited.

Pedestrians must use crosswalks whenever possible, follow pedestrian traffic signals, make eye contact with drivers before crossing, wear bright or reflective clothing when walking at night and stay alert by avoiding distractions like phones.

“Pay full attention when you are out and about and be considerate of others,” said Terleski. “Make good choices, look out for one another, and together we can make sure everyone gets to where they are going safely this summer.”