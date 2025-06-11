Vernon city council approves $48k in grant funding

Vernon council approved $47,911 in discretionary grants to local non-profits.
The decision was made at Vernon’s Monday council meeting with no discussion.
The following groups are receiving funding:
- BC Wildlife Federation – $8,000 for an archery kit for use in a Vernon school
- Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan, – $2,700, for panic buttons
- Kalamalka Starfish Society – $8,250, for the food costs in some schools
- North Okanagan Pipes & Drums – $5,000, for uniforms
- Okanagan Quality of Life Society – $3,000 for computers, printers and software
- Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Vernon – $1,561.12, for costumes
- Vernon Community Band (VCB) – $400, for regular program funding
- Vernon Amateur Athletics Association – $5,000, for high jump mats and hurdles
- Vernon Lawn Bowling – $2,000 for a new fridge and sink
- Vernon Paddling Centre Society – $2,000, to support the Adaptive Paddling Program wheelchair porta potty rental
- Vernon She Shed Society – $10,000 for new equipment and flooring replacement
The city received 16 grant applications for a total of $183,461. Some approved requests were for a reduced amount, and others were denied altogether.
Hope Air’s request for $15,000, Mackie Lake House Foundation’s $5,000 request and the Vernon Montessori Society’s $10,000 request were all denied due to lack of funds.
Staff are also recommending against the Salvation Army’s $75,000 request "as no audited financial statements were provided with the application as required in the policy."
The next grant intake period will be in the fall.