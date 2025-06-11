265168
264287
Vernon News  

Vernon city council approves $48k in grant funding

$48k for grants approved

- | Story: 555617

Vernon council approved $47,911 in discretionary grants to local non-profits.

The decision was made at Vernon’s Monday council meeting with no discussion.

The following groups are receiving funding:

  • BC Wildlife Federation – $8,000 for an archery kit for use in a Vernon school
  • Family Resource Centre Society for the North Okanagan, – $2,700, for panic buttons
  • Kalamalka Starfish Society – $8,250, for the food costs in some schools
  • North Okanagan Pipes & Drums – $5,000, for uniforms
  • Okanagan Quality of Life Society – $3,000 for computers, printers and software
  • Sadok Ukrainian Dance Ensemble of Vernon – $1,561.12, for costumes
  • Vernon Community Band (VCB) – $400, for regular program funding
  • Vernon Amateur Athletics Association – $5,000, for high jump mats and hurdles
  • Vernon Lawn Bowling – $2,000 for a new fridge and sink
  • Vernon Paddling Centre Society – $2,000, to support the Adaptive Paddling Program wheelchair porta potty rental
  • Vernon She Shed Society – $10,000 for new equipment and flooring replacement

The city received 16 grant applications for a total of $183,461. Some approved requests were for a reduced amount, and others were denied altogether.

Hope Air’s request for $15,000, Mackie Lake House Foundation’s $5,000 request and the Vernon Montessori Society’s $10,000 request were all denied due to lack of funds.

Staff are also recommending against the Salvation Army’s $75,000 request "as no audited financial statements were provided with the application as required in the policy."

The next grant intake period will be in the fall.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Vernon News