Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation raises $93,500 for maternity ward

North Okanagan residents came through for Vernon Jubilee Hospital – again.

Thanks to the community’s generosity, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation raised $93,500 to purchase essential equipment for babies born at VJH

The funds raised during the foundation’s six-week spring campaign, will be used to purchase two Panda Warmers – machines that provide immediate warmth to stabilize tiny newborn bodies while healthcare workers perform a vital initial assessment and monitor each baby’s health.

“We asked donors to help us give every baby born at our hospital the best possible start in life,” says Kate McBrearty, executive director of VJH Foundation. “And they answered. Because of their generosity new parents and families can rest a little easier knowing that they have access to high-quality healthcare right here at home.”

VJH is the third busiest hospital in Interior Health with almost 900 babies born there every year.

One of those babies was Maeva, born last January to Danika Wells.

“I decided to share my story because you never know when this vital pediatric machine will save a life,” says Wells. “I certainly never expected both of my babies to need it, but I’m so grateful it was there because it meant they got the excellent care they needed at VJH.”

Maeva was born by C-section after another high-risk pregnancy. Her lungs were full of mucus: as she struggled to breathe Wells relived the exact same nightmare from two years earlier when Sullivan was born.

Just like with Sullivan, Maeva was whisked across the room to a waiting Panda Warmer. After many tense minutes, Maeva was stabilized and three days later, Wells and her husband brought their beautiful baby girl home.

Today, both Maeva and Sullivan are thriving.

Having essential labour and delivery equipment means newborns get the best possible care close to home.

“Community partners have always been at the heart of our spring appeal to support the Women’s and Children’s department at our hospital,” says McBrearty. “This year was no different: we were once again the grateful recipients of Tim Hortons Smile Cookies campaign, and The Ranch 105.7 held their annual Have a Heart Radiothon – for the 22nd year in a row.”

The radiothon raised more than $8,951 and Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies appeal raised $28,112. A $20,000 matching gift was also received from local company Grizzly Curb & Concrete, which helped to amplify the community’s impact.

“We’re truly thankful for our community’s commitment to our work. Together, we’re playing a crucial role in supporting excellence in healthcare for families throughout the North Okanagan,” says McBrearty.